At least 17 killed, dozens wounded in Darfur militia attack - activists

CAIRO, March 11 (Reuters) - At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in the Jebel Moon area of Darfur on Thursday in a militia attack, activists said.

It comes after a similar attack killed 16 people earlier this week and just months after the area was rocked by violence late last year.

Four villages were burned down in the attack, said the Coordinating Committee for Refugees and Displaced People in a statement.

Aid groups have noted a sharp uptick in violence and displacement in Darfur following a peace agreement signed in October 2020.

Reporting by Nafisa El Tahir; Editing by Alex Richardson

