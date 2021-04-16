Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AfricaAt least 40 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia

Reuters
2 minutes read

At least40 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, United Nations and Tunisian officials said on Friday.

The Tunisian costguard had so far recovered 21 bodies, all African migrants, and rescued three people, Tunisian officials said. The dead included at least one child.

"The boat sank during a trip that started late on Thursday from Sfax... So far, the coastguard has recovered 21 bodies and the search is still continuing," Mouard Mechri, director of Tunisia's civil protection service, told Reuters.

The coastline near the port city of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and seeking a better life in Europe.

Last month 39 migrants died off Sfax in a similar accident.

The U.N. migration agency IOM and the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement: "This tragic loss of life underscores once again the need to enhance and expand State-led search and rescue operations across the Central Mediterranean."

Some 290 people have lost their lives in such shipwrecks this year, they said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · April 16, 2021 · 7:44 AM UTCSexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. says

Sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray, the U.N. aid chief told the Security Council on Thursday, prompting the U.S. envoy to challenge the body's silence, asking: "Do African lives not matter as much as those experiencing conflict in other countries?"

AfricaMedia portrayal of Nigeria led Twitter to choose Ghana for Africa office -minister
AfricaUganda start-up bets big on banana waste
AfricaIn Namibia, same-sex couple fight for children's citizenship
AfricaEXCLUSIVE Nigeria refines energy reform bill to attract more Big Oil cash