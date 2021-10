CAIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - At least 30 people were injured in a two trains collision in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, Tunisian Radio Mosaique reported.

Injured were transferred to two hospitals for medical care, Mosaique said.

There were no further details on the cause of the accident.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Mahmoud Mourad Editing by Chris Reese

