At least 55 killed in explosion at Burkina Faso gold mine site

OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - At least 55 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Monday in an explosion at an informal gold mining site in southwest Burkina Faso, state television reported, citing local officials.

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga, writing by Edward McAllister; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.