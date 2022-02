BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 2 (Reuters) - At least 60 people were killed in a militia attack on Wednesday morning at the Savo displaced persons' in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province, the head of a local humanitarian group and a witness told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.