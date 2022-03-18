1 minute read
At least 70 migrants dead or missing off Libya in past two weeks - IOM
TRIPOLI, March 17 (Reuters) - At least 70 migrants have been reported dead or missing off Libya in the past two weeks, the international Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Thursday.
On 12 March, a boat reportedly carrying 25 migrants capsized near the Libyan coast of Tobruk. Authorities rescued six migrants and recovered seven bodies, while 12 remain missing, according to IOM’s Missing Migrants Project.
Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.