At least 70 migrants dead or missing off Libya in past two weeks - IOM

Migrants are seen on a rubber dinghy as Libyan Coast Guards arrive to rescue them in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya, October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

TRIPOLI, March 17 (Reuters) - At least 70 migrants have been reported dead or missing off Libya in the past two weeks, the international Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Thursday.

On 12 March, a boat reportedly carrying 25 migrants capsized near the Libyan coast of Tobruk. Authorities rescued six migrants and recovered seven bodies, while 12 remain missing, according to IOM’s Missing Migrants Project.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Hugh Lawson

