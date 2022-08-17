At least 8 killed, scores injured in Algerian forest fires -state radio

ALGIERS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed and scores injured on Wednesday in wildfires in mountainous areas east of Algeria, according to state radio.

Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in provinces in the east of the country.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Leslie Adler

