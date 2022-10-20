At least five injured in Guinea anti-government protest















CONAKRY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - At least five people were injured after security forces fired at anti-government protesters in Guinea's capital Conakry on Thursday, an opposition coalition said.

Demonstrators pushing for a junta that took power in a September 2021 coup to restore civilian rule set up road blocks across the city and burnt tyres.

They clashed with security forces, who responded with tear gas and live bullets.

"Five suffered gunshot wounds. One is in critical condition," the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) said in a statement.

A police source declined to comment.

Sporadic protests have taken place in Guinea since the government was overthrown and replaced with military leaders that have dragged their feet on promises to hand power back to civilians.

Coup leader and interim President Mamady Doumbouya has proposed a 36-month transition to elections, which regional leaders and opposition politicians have rejected.

Following criticism of the 36-month timeline, the junta banned all public demonstrations.

At least four people were shot dead and several wounded during anti-government demonstrations in July.

Another protester was shot dead in June during demonstrations over fuel price hikes. A police officer was charged with his murder.

A team of representatives from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is currently in Guinea to discuss a more "reasonable" transition timeline.

The bloc has imposed economic and financial sanctions on the country.

