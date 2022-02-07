At least three dead after Nigerian oil vessel explosion, company says

Wreckage of theTrinity Spirit floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen after an explosion and fire broke out at Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) offshore production site on Wednesday, in Warri, Nigeria February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tife Owolabi

Yengao, BAYELSA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - At least three people died in the explosion of the oil storage and production vessel, FPSO Trinity Spirit, last week while four more crew were still missing, the operating company said in a statement on Monday.

"We can confirm today that two further dead bodies were discovered on the deck of the vessel in the afternoon of the same Sunday," Nigeria's Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) said.

"Our priority remains focused towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the four crew members still missing."

Reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagao, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Edmund Blair

