Liberia reports first monkeypox case since 2018
MONROVIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Liberia has reported its first monkeypox case since 2018, the West African country's National Public Health Institute said in a statement on Monday.
The statement said the case had been confirmed on July 23.
Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning
