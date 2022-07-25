Liberia reports first monkeypox case since 2018

MONROVIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Liberia has reported its first monkeypox case since 2018, the West African country's National Public Health Institute said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the case had been confirmed on July 23.

Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning

