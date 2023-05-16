Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says

Libya's Bashagha speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tunis
Libya's Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister by the eastern-based parliament this month, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia March 30, 2022. Picture taken March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

BENGHAZI, Libya, May 16 (Reuters) - Libya's eastern-based parliament voted to suspend its appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, and assign his finance minister Osama Hamada to his duties, the parliament spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq said on Tuesday.

The parliament appointed Bashagha last year but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli or take over from Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who rejected his appointment.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson

