Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Libya talks seek to pave way for December elections

2 minute read

A Libyan flag flutters atop the Libyan Consulate in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

GENEVA, June 28 (Reuters) - Libyan delegates met in Switzerland on Monday at the start of four days of U.N.-facilitated talks aimed at creating the legal conditions for elections in December, which they hope will usher in a "new era" for the North African country.

Around 75 delegates are participating in the discussions, being held near Geneva, where they hope to agree on the constitutional basis for presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Dec. 24.

Several delegates expressed optimism as the talks began.

"The intent is to reach a consensus that serves the country and takes us out of the crisis and achieves stability and gets the economy rolling again to start a new era where democracy, a civil state and justice prevails," Majda Alfallah, a senator at High Council of State delegation, told the forum.

Warring factions have stuck to a truce since October and have all agreed to a temporary unity government and planned elections. However, there are private doubts about everyone's commitment and myriad armed groups continue to hold power on the ground and might undermine the fairness of a vote.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that elections were the only way to ensure peace and stability in Libya. read more

Reporting by Emma Farge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 11:01 AM UTCBoko Haram fighters pledge to Islamic State in video, worrying observers

A group of fighters from Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram pledged allegiance to rivals the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) weeks after the former group's leader died, according to a video seen by Reuters.

AfricaAt least 30 killed in al Shabaab attack in Somalia - security official

An estimated 30 people died on Sunday when Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab group launched an attack in a town in the country's semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, a security official said.

AfricaSouth Africa to tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 14 days
AfricaCongo blames Islamist militia for dual blasts in eastern city

Democratic Republic of Congo's army said on Monday an Islamist militia which claims links to Islamic State (IS) was responsible for two blasts in the eastern city of Beni, as the mayor closed local schools, churches and markets in a tightening of security.

AfricaUganda charges two suspects over attempted assassination of minister