Libyan foreign minister cites progress on mercenaries in Berlin talks

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla el-Mangoush speaks as she and European Council President Charles Michel deliver a joint statement, in Tripoli, Libya, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said there was progress on the issues of foreign mercenaries in the country and that "hopefully within coming days" they would be withdrawn on both sides of the conflict, after an international meeting in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking at the same news conference, said he believed there was an understanding between Turkey and Russia that any withdrawal would be step-by-step to maintain balance and would not happen overnight.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

