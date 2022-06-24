Libyan leaders urged to agree on pathway to elections - U.S. State Dept

A Libyan flag flutters atop the Libyan Consulate in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The United States, France, Germany, Italy and Great Britain urge Libyan political leaders to negotiate constructively to end an impasse and agree on a pathway to elections, a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

The leaders of Libya's two legislative chambers will meet in Geneva next week for last-ditch talks on a constitutional basis for elections, the United Nations said on Thursday, although analysts see little prospect of a breakthrough. read more

Reporting by Chris Gallagher

