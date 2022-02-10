Libyan parliament one candidate left for PM

Former Libyan interior minister Fathi Bashagha attends an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia, March 1, 2020. Picture taken March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TOBRUK, Libya, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh said on Thursday that one of the two men seeking the chamber's support as prime minister had withdrawn, leaving former interior minister Fathi Bashagha as the only candidate.

It was not clear whether the parliament would still hold a vote to confirm Bashagha or whether Saleh would declare him the new prime minister without a vote later on Thursday.

The current interim prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, has said he does not recognise the parliament's bid to replace him and he will not step down.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans

