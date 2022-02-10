Libyan parliament spokesman declares Bashagha new PM after rival withdraws

Fathi Bashagha, former Interior Minister, delivers a speech after submitting his candidacy papers for the upcoming presidential election at the Headquarters of the Electoral Commission in Tripoli, Libya, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed/File Photo

TOBRUK, Libya, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Libya's parliament spokesman on Thursday declared Fathi Bashagha as the new interim prime minister after a rival candidate withdrew, but it was not clear if the chamber had held a vote.

The incumbent, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, has said he does not recognise the parliament's attempt to remove him, that his government remains valid and that he will not step down.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.