Libyan parliament spokesman declares Bashagha new PM after rival withdraws
TOBRUK, Libya, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Libya's parliament spokesman on Thursday declared Fathi Bashagha as the new interim prime minister after a rival candidate withdrew, but it was not clear if the chamber had held a vote.
The incumbent, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, has said he does not recognise the parliament's attempt to remove him, that his government remains valid and that he will not step down.
Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle
