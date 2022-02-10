Libyan PM escapes unharmed from assassination bid -Al Arabiya TV

FILE PHOTO: Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah speaks after submitting his candidacy papers for the upcoming presidential election at the headquarters of the electoral commission in Tripoli, Libya November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed/File Photo/File Photo

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah escaped unharmed from an assassination attempt early on Thursday when unidentified persons shot at his car in Tripoli, Al Arabiya TV said.

Several gunshots hit al-Dbeibah's car and the assailants managed to escape the scene, the broadcaster added.

Reporting by Enas Alashray and Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

