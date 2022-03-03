Libya's Bashagha accuses rival of seizing ministers to stop new govt taking office

Fathi Bashagha, designated as prime minister by the parliament, delivers a speech at Mitiga International Airport, in Tripoli, Libya February 10, 2022. Picture taken February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 (Reuters) - An armed force linked to Libya's incumbent prime minister seized two ministers of the rival government that was to be sworn into office on Thursday, two sources close to the designated new prime minister Fathi Bashagha said.

Bashagha said late on Wednesday that the incumbent prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah in the capital Tripoli had also closed off Libyan airspace to stop new ministers from flying to Tobruk to take the oath of office.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

