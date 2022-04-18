1 minute read
Libya's Dbeibah heading to Algeria for visit, GNU says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TRIPOLI, April 18 (Reuters) - The head of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and several other top officials in his administration including security chiefs are heading to Algeria for an official visit, the GNU said on Monday.
The visit marks a rare departure from Tripoli for Dbeibah since Libya's eastern-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, a move he has rejected amid an armed standoff between rival factions for control over the government.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.