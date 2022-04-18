Libya's Dbeibah heading to Algeria for visit, GNU says

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah speaks after submitting his candidacy papers for the upcoming presidential election at the headquarters of the electoral commission in Tripoli, Libya November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed/File Photo

TRIPOLI, April 18 (Reuters) - The head of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and several other top officials in his administration including security chiefs are heading to Algeria for an official visit, the GNU said on Monday.

The visit marks a rare departure from Tripoli for Dbeibah since Libya's eastern-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, a move he has rejected amid an armed standoff between rival factions for control over the government.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra

