AfricaLondon May cocoa expiry sees 72,230 tonnes tendered

Reuters
A pail containing cocoa beans is seen in a warehouse at a cocoa processing factory in Ile-Oluji village in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo

A total of 72,230 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE May London cocoa contract, exchange data showed on Friday.

The delivery against the May contract , which expired on Thursday, included 33,990 tonnes of cocoa from Cameroon, 20,330 tonnes from Ivory Coast and 15,570 tonnes from Nigeria as well as smaller volumes from Congo, Ecuador, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Papua New Guinea, Madagascar, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo and Uganda.

The buyers were J.P. Morgan Securities (68,770 tonnes) and Macquarie Bank Ltd (3,460 tonnes).

The sellers were Societe Generale International (59,210 tonnes), Sucden Financial (12,520 tonnes) and StoneX Financial (500 tonnes).

