Macron condemns Mali's suspension of French media outlets

French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his presidential program at Les Docks de Paris, in Aubervilliers near Paris, France, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he condemned a decision by Mali's rulers to suspend broadcasts by French state-funded international news outlets RFI and France 24.

"I condemn with the greatest firmness this decision, which seems to me totally at odds with the values espoused by the people of Mali since its independence," he said at a news conference in Paris.

