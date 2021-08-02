Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Madagascar makes 21 further arrests over suspected coup plot

2 minute read

ANTANANARIVO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Madagascar has arrested 21 more suspects, including 12 military personnel, in connection with a plot to kill President Andry Rajoelina and topple the government, a senior prosecutor said.

Six people, one of them a French citizen, were arrested last month on suspicion of involvement in the plot, following what officials described as a months-long investigation in the Indian Ocean island. read more

The military personnel who were arrested include five generals from the army and the gendarmerie and two captains and five non-commissioned officers, Berthine Razafiarivony, of the Antananarivo court of appeal, said late on Sunday.

She did not give their identity.

Four retired foreigners and five civilians were also arrested, some of whom were being held in police custody, the prosecutor said.

"The physical evidence in the hands of the investigators is tangible and made it possible to identify the main instigators of the operation," Razafiarivony said.

Madagascar has a history of political violence. Rajoelina first seized power in the deeply impoverished former French colony of 26 million in a March 2009 coup, ousting Marc Ravalomanana.

He remained in control at the head of a transitional government until 2014. In the 2018 elections, Ravalomanana challenged Rajoelina, lost, and cried fraud.

Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary Writing by Duncan Miriri Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · August 1, 2021 · 8:19 AM UTCTunisia's Ennahda puts off party meeting amid crisis

The head of Tunisia's biggest party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, on Saturday postponed a meeting of its highest council after senior members called for his resignation over his handling of the political crisis, party sources said.

AfricaU.S. presses Tunisia's president for swift return to democratic path
AfricaTunisia's powerful parliament speaker Ghannouchi leaves hospital
AfricaFifteen soldiers killed in Niger ambush, ministry says

Fifteen soldiers were killed as a result of an ambush in southwestern Niger on Saturday, the country's defence ministry said, blaming the attack on "armed terrorist groups."

AfricaAnger over Tunisia's pandemic failures fuels political crisis