Madagascar's latest cyclone to land with 170 kmh wind speeds - government weather service

ANTANANARIVO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Cyclone Emnati, barrelling towards Madagascar, is expected to hit late on Tuesday with wind speeds of up to 170 kilometres per hour, the government's meteorological department said, making it the fourth major storm to slam into the Indian Ocean island in a month.

Madagascar's National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said nearly 275,000 people were in the cyclone's path. Tens of thousands of people have already been made homeless in this year's cyclone season.

The national meteorological office said in its bulletin that the cyclone would make landfall on the eastern coast of the island late on Tuesday, continue through the central highlands, and move out to sea in the Mozambique Channel on Wednesday.

The island is still reeling from effects of Cyclone Batsirai, which hit on Feb. 5, killing 124 and damaging or destroying the homes of 124,000 people. Around 30,000 more people were displaced. read more

Last week, tropical storm Dumako killed at least 14 people and displaced 4,323 people, the disaster relief agency said. read more

Aid group Save the Children said Batsirai, Dumako and another storm, Ana, have destroyed just over 2,500 classrooms, preventing 133,600 children from attending school.

