BLANTYRE, March 2 (Reuters) - Malawi's budget deficit for the 2023/24 fiscal year is seen at 1.32 trillion kwacha ($1.30 billion), or 8.7% of GDP, Finance Minister Sosten Gwengwe said in a budget speech to parliament on Thursday.

($1 = 1,012.1100 kwacha)

