Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera is sworn in in Lilongwe, Malawi, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said on Wednesday that economic growth was projected at 3.8% in 2021, down from an earlier estimate of 6.1%, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on multiple sectors of the economy.

The president delivered the forecast during his state of the nation address. The figure was nevertheless an increase on the 1.9% growth rate seen in 2020.

