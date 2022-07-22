Mali army says it repelled 'terrorist' attack on military base near capital

July 22 (Reuters) - Mali's army said it repelled a "terrorist attack" on Friday against its main base outside the capital Bamako, which was carried out with car bombs.

"The provisional death toll is two assailants neutralised," it said in a tweet. "The situation is under control and clearing operations are under way to flush out the authors and their accomplices."

Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by John Stonestreet

