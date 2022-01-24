Mali asks Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed there

A soldier from the new Takuba force stands with a Malian soldier during a patrol near Niger border in Dansongo Circle, Mali August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie/File Photo

BAMAKO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mali's government said on Monday it had asked Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed to the West African nation as part of a French-led counter-terrorism task force because it was not consulted and the deployment failed to follow protocol.

"The government of Mali notes with astonishment, the deployment on its territory of a contingent of Danish special forces within the Takuba force," the government said in a statement.

"The government underlines that this deployment took place without its consent, and without consideration of the additional protocol applicable to European partners who take part in the framework of the Takuba Task Force," it said, adding that Mali is inviting to Denmark to immediately withdraw the troops.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler

