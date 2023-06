DAKAR, June 16 (Reuters) - Mali's interim military authorities have asked the United Nations to withdraw its peacekeeping force known as MINUSMA from the West African nation, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said during a U.N. security council meeting on Friday.

