Mali cuts cotton output forecast an additional 29% for 2022/23















BAMAKO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mali has reduced its cotton output forecast for the 2022/23 season by an additional 29% to 526,000 tonnes due to bad weather and pests, the state cotton company CMDT said on Tuesday.

The West African country had already reduced its forecast last month to 740,000 tonnes from a previous forecast of 810,000 tonnes. The cotton season runs from April to April.

"The decrease concerns almost all the producer countries in the sub-region which are all affected by pests," CMDT spokesperson Dramane Konate told Reuters.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.