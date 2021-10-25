Skip to main content

Mali expels ECOWAS representative from country

BAMAKO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mali's transitional government has given the Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) special representative 72 hours to leave the country following "actions incompatible with his status", the foreign ministry said on Monday.

ECOWAS, West Africa's main political and economic bloc, has been pressing Mali to respect its commitment to hold presidential and legislative elections next February following an August 2020 military coup.

