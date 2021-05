Malian Prime Minister Moctar Ouane meets with French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian (not pictured) during his official visit in Bamako, Mali October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie/File Photo

Mali's prime minister Moctar Ouane resigned and was reinstated on Friday in a formality required before forming a new government, the office of transitional president Bah Ndaw said.

Ouane was named interim prime minister in September after the overthrow of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

