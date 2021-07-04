Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Mali says four soldiers killed in ambush by suspected militants

1 minute read

BAMAKO, July 4 (Reuters) - Four soldiers were killed when their patrol was ambushed by suspected militants in central Mali on Sunday, the army said in a statement

The region is where Mali is battling Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The army said in a statement that the patrol was ambushed near the town of Lere on Sunday morning. "The provisional toll is at four soldiers killed," it said.

The attack comes as France, which has deployed over 5,000 counter-terrorism soldiers in Mali to help combat militants, said on Friday that it has resumed jointed military operations with Mali after they were suspended following a coup.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Bate Felix Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 8:33 AM UTCS.Africa court agrees to hear Zuma's challenge to jail term

A South African court on Saturday agreed to hear ex-president Jacob Zuma's challenge to a 15-month jail term for failing to attend a corruption hearing, as hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his home in a show of force.

AfricaSouth Africa hits a new record with 26,000 daily COVID-19 cases
AfricaHIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID
AfricaU.N. warns of worsening famine, more clashes in Ethiopia's Tigray
AfricaAnalysis: Ethiopia govt withdrawal from Tigray capital opens new chapter in war