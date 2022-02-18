Mali says France should withdraw troops from its territory without delay

A French soldier of the "Belleface" Desert Tactical Group (GTD) uses a sniffer dog to check for explosives during an area control operation in the Gourma region as part of Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BAMAKO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Mali's ruling military junta on Friday demanded that France withdraw troops from the country without delay and under the supervision of Malian authorities, a junta spokesman said.

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said a decision on Thursday by France and European allies to withdraw their forces from the West African nation was a unilateral move that violated military accords between Mali and France. read more

"In view of its repeated breaches of the defence agreements, the government invites French authorities to withdraw without delay, the Barkhan and Takouba forces from the national territory under the supervision of the Malian authorities," Maiga said, speaking on national television.

Relations between France and its former colony have deteriorated in recent weeks since the junta went back on an agreement to organise an election in February and proposed holding power until 2025.

Announcing the troop withdrawal on Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron said it would take four to six months.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo, Bate Felix and Ngouda Dione Editing by Mark Heinrich and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.