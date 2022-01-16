Mali's ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies, former minister says

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a picture during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 30, 2020. Ludovic Marin /Pool via REUTERS

BAMAKO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ousted Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has died, his former justice minister and an ex-advisor told Reuters on Sunday. He was 76.

The cause of death was not yet clear.

Keita, known as IBK, ran the West African country from September 2013 to August 2020, a turbulent period that saw a violent Islamist insurgency take over large areas of the centre and north, helping drain his popularity.

He was forced out by a military coup after months of anti-government protests.

A former advisor said he died at home in the capital Bamako.

