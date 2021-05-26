World
Mali's president and prime minister will be released gradually, says military
Mali's interim president and prime minister, who resigned earlier on Wednesday, will be released from detention gradually due to security considerations, according to a representative of the military authorities who detained the two leaders.
The decision was announced at a press conference by Major Baba Cisse, an advisor to Vice President Assimi Goita, who led the intervention that has sparked a standoff with international powers.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.