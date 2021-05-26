Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mali's president and prime minister will be released gradually, says military

The new interim president of Mali Bah Ndaw is sworn in during the Inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amadou Keita

Mali's interim president and prime minister, who resigned earlier on Wednesday, will be released from detention gradually due to security considerations, according to a representative of the military authorities who detained the two leaders.

The decision was announced at a press conference by Major Baba Cisse, an advisor to Vice President Assimi Goita, who led the intervention that has sparked a standoff with international powers.

