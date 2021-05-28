Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Mali's top court declares coup leader Goita as interim president

Reuters
1 minute read

Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of Malian military junta, attends the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) consultative meeting in Accra, Ghana September 15, 2020. REUTERS/ Francis Kokoroko

Mali's constitutional court on Friday declared Assimi Goita, the colonel who led a military coup this week while serving as vice president, to be the new interim president.

Goita became vice president of Mali's transition back to democracy after leading the coup last August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. On Monday, he ordered the arrests of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

Both resigned on Wednesday while still in detention. They were later released.

The court said in four-page ruling that Goita should fill the vacancy left by Ndaw's resignation "to lead the transition process to its conclusion" and carry the title of "president of the transition, head of state".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 7:17 PM UTCPutin offers Belarus leader support against West in Ryanair plane standoff

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday offered his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko support in his standoff with the West over his handling of the grounding of a passenger jet and the arrest of a dissident blogger.

WorldBlinken says U.S. and India united in tackling COVID-19
WorldFrench policewoman stabbed by ex-prisoner on threat watch list
WorldIsraeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank clash, Palestinians say
WorldLittle food and water for Congolese fleeing volcano