Malta PM Robert Abela claims election victory for ruling Labour Party
VALLETTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela claimed victory for his ruling Labour Party on Sunday in the island nation's parliamentary election.
Abela told Maltese state broadcaster that he was "humbled by the result" of Saturday's election. It is the third sucessive victory for the Labour Party.
Reporting by Cristopher Scicluna, writing by Angelo Amante
