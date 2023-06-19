Man stabs police officer outside Brazilian embassy in Tunis















TUNIS, June 19 (Reuters) - A man stabbed a policeman on duty outside the Brazilian embassy in Tunis on Monday before police shot the attacker in the leg and arrested him, the Interior Ministry said.

A ministry official said the attacker, 53, was mentally disordered and the stabbing was not being treated as terrorism.

Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra











