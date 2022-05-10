Mauritius GDP to grow 6.1% this year versus 4% last year, IMF says

NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - Mauritius economy is expected to grow 6.1% this year from a 4% expansion last year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"The war in Ukraine has weighed on growth projections due to lower growth in trading partners, less optimistic prospects for global tourist flows, and worsening terms of trade," the fund said in a statement.

Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by James Macharia Chege

