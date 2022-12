PORT LOUIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mauritius' statistics office on Thursday increased its forecast for economic growth in 2022 to 7.8% from a previous estimate of 7.2% in September.

The East African island nation's economy grew by 3.5% in 2021.

Reporting by Villen Anganan; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams











