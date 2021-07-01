Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Meet the Zimbabwean sommeliers breaking barriers, one cork at a time

2 minute read
1/3

Zimbabwean Tinashe Nyamudoka, a famed sommelier with his own wine brand, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko.

JOHANNESBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - When Zimbabwean Tinashe Nyamudoka left his homeland to work as a waiter in a restaurant in neighbouring South Africa he had never tasted wine. Now, 11 years later, he is a renowned sommelier with his own brand.

Nyamudoka, 36, stars in a new documentary "Blind Ambition", which follows the journey of Zimbabwe's first sommeliers to take part in the Blind Wine Tasting Championships in France in 2017 and 2018.

The four men left Zimbabwe at the height of the country's economic crisis more than a decade ago in search of work and have become some of Africa's top wine experts.

Since the end of 2017, Nyamudoka has owned his own wine brand Kumusha, which means home or origin in Shona.

"I am going for something which is accessible, which is quality and most of the time which is easy on the pocket," he told Reuters inside a Johannesburg restaurant while opening a bottle of Kumusha Cabernet Sauvignon & Cinsault 2020.

Nyamudoka said his wines were selling out in the United States, Kenya, Holland and Zimbabwe and would soon start exporting to Britain and Nigeria.

Robert Coe and Warwick Ross, the Australian producers of "Blind Ambition", said they were drawn to the story of the four Black Zimbabweans because they came from a background with no history and culture of wine.

"That these guys are out to disrupt in a major way the prevailing wisdom which is that wine drinkers are white, that people with wine knowledge are predominantly white, that fascinated us," Ross, who is also a winemaker, said.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York three weeks ago, clinched the audience award for best documentary.

During his first live wine pouring event at a Johannesburg eatery, Nyamudoka said he sometimes missed working in restaurants: "It's more like a fix so you want to have more and more of it."

Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 10:27 AM UTCS.Africa's top court clears Ramaphosa of misleading parliament about donations

South Africa's top court on Thursday re-affirmed an earlier ruling that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not deliberately mislead lawmakers about donations to his 2017 campaign to lead the ruling party.

AfricaJacob Zuma reps condemn 'emotional, angry' South African court for his jail sentence
AfricaUgandan police hunt phoney doctor, arrest two nurses in COVID vaccine scam

Police in Uganda have arrested two nurses and were hunting for a man who had posed as a doctor to sell and administer fake coronavirus vaccines to hundreds of people, authorities in the East African nation said on Thursday, amid a rising second wave of infections.

AfricaEthiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer 'centre' of conflict
AfricaMeet the Zimbabwean sommeliers breaking barriers, one cork at a time