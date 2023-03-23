Migrant boats sink off Tunisia; five dead, at least 33 missing















TUNIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Four African migrant boats sank off Tunisia on Wednesday and Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, leaving at least five dead and 33 missing, while the Coast Guard rescued 84 others, a judicial official told Reuters.

Judge Faouzi Masmoudi said the boats sank off the coast of Sfax, adding that the frequency of such attempted crossings has increased significantly recently.

