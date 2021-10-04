Militants kill eight soldiers, injure five in Burkina Faso attack

DAKAR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Militants killed at least eight Burkina Faso soldiers and injured five others in an attack in the north of the country, five security sources said on Monday.

The attack on the military detachment took place in the center-north Sanmatenga province early on Monday, and the death toll could climb, one of the security source said.

The Burkina Faso government was not immediately available to comment. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Toby Chopra

