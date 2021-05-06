AfricaMoody's places Nigeria's First Bank on review for downgrade after c.bank sacked board
Ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday it has placed First Bank of Nigeria on review for downgrade after the central bank sacked the board of the lender and its parent and appointed new directors.
"The review will focus primarily on an assessment of evolving governance considerations at First Bank, specifically corporate governance developments," Moody's said in a statement.
