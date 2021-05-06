Skip to main content

AfricaMoody's places Nigeria's First Bank on review for downgrade after c.bank sacked board

Reuters
1 minute read

Ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday it has placed First Bank of Nigeria on review for downgrade after the central bank sacked the board of the lender and its parent and appointed new directors.

"The review will focus primarily on an assessment of evolving governance considerations at First Bank, specifically corporate governance developments," Moody's said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 7:12 AM UTCKenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment

Kenyan judge Martha Koome has defended dissidents and helped to write women's rights into the constitution - now she's on track to be the first female chief justice in a country where the role is particularly sensitive.

AfricaWeak and tattered, 29 students freed in Nigeria's Kaduna
AfricaStudy finds around 15% of Ivory Coast's cocoa farms are in protected forest
AfricaSomalia reviving ties with Kenya after nearly six months
AfricaKenya statistics office delays release of annual economic survey

Kenya has delayed the release of its annual economic survey that will give details of its performance in 2020 due to challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics office said.