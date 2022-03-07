More than 300 killed in air strikes in northern Ethiopia since Nov -UN rights chief

A man stands in the lobby section of the Cliff Edge Hotel that was destroyed during the fighting between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in the Lalibela town of the Amhara Region, Ethiopia, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

GENEVA, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights chief said on Monday that human rights in northern Ethiopia had deteriorated significantly since November, adding that her office has received reports of "severe and wide-scale violations", including lethal air strikes and hundreds of incidents of rape.

"The Office has recorded 304 killings, and injuries to 373 people, resulting from aerial bombardments during the reporting period," Michelle Bachelet told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, adding that the strikes were "apparently carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force" in Tigray and Afar.

Ethiopia's envoy said in a speech at the Council immediately after Bachelet spoke that it was committed to addressing human rights violations.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson

