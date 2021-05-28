Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
More than 70 dead after boat sinks in Nigeria

A man takes a picture as the body of one of the victims of a boat accident is being retrieved from the boat in Kebbi, Nigeria May 27, 2021. Nema/Handout via REUTERS

Nigerian authorities have recovered the bodies of more than 70 people after an overloaded boat capsized in the northwestern state of Kebbi on Wednesday, a state spokesman said.

"Seventy-six corpses have so far been recovered, while 22 (people) were rescued, divers are still looking for more bodies," Abubakar Dakingari, spokesman for the Kebbi state governor, said on Friday.

The wooden boat was ferrying between 100 and 200 people, according to wide-ranging estimates from authorities and locals. read more

