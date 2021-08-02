Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Morocco announces national curfew effective Tuesday - tweet

1 minute read

A man wearing a protective face mask walks on an empty street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Casablanca, Morocco March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

CAIRO - Aug 2 (Reuters) - Morocco on Monday announced a national curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Tuesday to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister's office tweeted.

The statement added that movement between several cities including Marrakesh will be limited to vaccination certificate holders and medical emergency cases.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 1:23 PM UTCNigeria hit by deadly cholera surge focused on north

Nigeria has been hit by a surge in cholera cases in recent weeks, focused on the country's north and adding to a public health crisis accompanied by a rise in COVID-19 cases.

AfricaMadagascar makes 21 further arrests over suspected coup plot
AfricaTunisia's Ennahda puts off party meeting amid crisis
AfricaTunisia's powerful parliament speaker Ghannouchi leaves hospital
AfricaNigerian doctors begin strike over salary, allowances