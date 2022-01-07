Morocco authorizes Merck's molnupiravir for COVID-19

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on October 26, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Morocco has authorized the emergency use of Merck &Co's (MRK.N) molnupiravir medication for COVID-19 patients, Moroccan state news agency reported on Friday, quoting Bushra Maddah, the drugs chief at the country's health ministry.

The North African country reported 6,428 cases, and 13 deaths of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the overall numbers to 990,057 and 14,896, respectively.

Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Leslie Adler

