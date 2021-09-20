Skip to main content

Africa

Morocco CPI rises 0.8% year-on-year in August - Planning agency

1 minute read

A woman shops in a photo illustration at vegetable market in Casablanca, Morocco, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal/Illustration

RABAT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index rose by 0.8% year-on-year in August, the high commission for planning said on Monday.

Non-food inflation was up 2%, while food prices dropped 1%. On a month-on-month basis, the index was flat.

Core CPI, which excludes prices of volatile goods, rose 0.2% on a month-on-month basis and was up 1.7% year-on-year

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alex Richardson

