A man waits to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center in Sale, Morocco October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Shereen Talaat

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government has extended the nationwide health state of emergency to Jan. 31, the country's state news agency reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon Boyle

